Odisha: 3 minors held for strangulating 15-year-old student to death

Bhubaneswar, April 23 (IANS) Three minors were detained by police for allegedly strangulating a fellow student to death in the hostel of a private residential college in Keonjhar district of Odisha, an official said on Wednesday.

A senior police officer told IANS that the accused minors were on Wednesday produced before the Child Welfare Committee, Keonjhar, that later sent them to observation home in Rourkela in Jharsuguda district.

As per reports, the 15-year-old victim, identified as Jaladhara Mahanta, was a resident of Tangarapada village in Champua block of the Keonjhar district.

After passing the Class 10 board examinations, Jaladhara joined the summer coaching course offered by a private residential college in Dhangarpada area under Town Police limits of Keonjhar district around 15 days ago.

Jaladhara was staying in the hostel of the private residential college.

On Tuesday night at around 2 a.m., another student staying in the same hostel, who had gone to fetch water from a water purifier near Jaladhara’s room, was shocked to find him lying unconscious on a bed.

Upon being informed, the college authorities rushed the victim to Keonjhar District Headquarters Hospital where the doctors declared him brought-dead.

Police during the investigation came to know that one of the accused, the monitor during the summer class, was at loggerheads with the victim Jaladhara as he never gave any heed to the instructions of the accused in the class.

The same accused also bore a grudge against the Jaladhara for passing comments on the accused individuals a few days ago.

The accused and the victim again engaged in a heated argument over some issues on Monday night and in a fit of rage, the accused students grabbed Jaladhara by covering him with a blanket.

They later strangulated him to death with a napkin.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.