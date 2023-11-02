‘Oct 7 attack’: Hamas had locations of senior IDF officers

Tel Aviv, Nov 2 (IANS) Among the items discovered on the dead bodies of IDF soldiers killed on October 7 by Hamas were the maps and addresses of senior IDF officers who live in border communities, media reports said.

In one of the incidents, the Hamas gunmen arrived at the home of an officer however forces there managed to repel them, Times of Israel reported.

Hamas members who overran army bases had maps of the officers’ quarters in an apparent attempt to capture senior officers, the report said.

At least 1,400 people were killed during the attacks on communities and bases in southern Israel, most of them civilians, and more than 240 were taken hostage to Gaza, Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that it has foiled a network of fake social media profiles that attempted to extract information from soldiers on behalf of the Hamas amid the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip, media reported.

The IDF said that the profiles were operated by ‘Axis of Resistance’ countries -- an informal coalition against Israel and Western nations -- led by Iran, Times of Israel reported.

The IDF said that the operatives used photos of real women in a practice known as “catfishing,” and managed a kind of romantic relationship through correspondence, voice recordings and video calls, in an attempt to obtain information for Hamas.

The IDF said that the faux social media profiles had additional fake profiles posing as their parents, siblings and friends, in order to strengthen their credibility, Times of Israel reported.

It said that the network consisted of dozens of fake profiles on social networks, mostly on Instagram, and the number of potential victims was between hundreds and thousands of soldiers, including reservists.

IDF said that the Israeli authorities are working with social media sites to ban the accounts, the report said.

