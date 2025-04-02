Nushrratt Bharuccha talks about her extraordinary journey with ‘Chhorii 2’

Mumbai, April 2 (IANS) Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha has opened up about her 'extraordinary' experience working on the ‘Chhorii’ franchise.

As the much-anticipated sequel to the hit horror film is set to release soon, Bharuccha is excited for audiences to experience a whole new world in “Chhorii 2.” On Wednesday, the makers released a new poster featuring the actress on social media and captioned it, This time... It is darker and deeper...#Chhorii2 - Trailer out tomorrow #Chhorii2OnPrime, April 11.”

Expressing her excitement, Nushrratt said, “This film has been a journey like no other. I’m incredibly grateful for all the love Chhorii received, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness a whole new world of Chhorii 2!”

Directed by Vishal Furia, “Chhorii 2” also stars Soha Ali Khan, who joins the franchise in a pivotal role along with Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. The film, a follow-up to the 2021 movie ‘Chhorii,’ will see Nushrratt reprising her role of Sakshi. The trailer of the film will be released on April 3.

Talking about the film, Vikram Malhotra, founder & chief executive officer of Abundantia Entertainment, said in a statement, “The success of ‘Chhorii’ reaffirmed that horror resonates deeply with audiences when it is rooted in strong storytelling and an immersive atmosphere.”

“The overwhelming love and appreciation for the first film encouraged us to expand this universe with ‘Chhorii 2’, where the horror intensifies and the battle for survival becomes even more personal and dangerous. With Vishal at the helm once again, Nushrratt returning as Sakshi, and Soha joining the cast in a never-seen-before avatar, we can’t wait for fans to witness the next chapter in this gripping saga,” he added.

Produced by T-Series, Abundantia Entertainment, Psych, and Tamarisk Lane, ‘Chhorii 2’ is set to release on Amazon Prime Video on April 11, 2025.

