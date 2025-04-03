Nushrratt Bharuccha fights to protect her child from supernatural forces in ‘Chhorii 2’ trailer

Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) The trailer for “Chhorii 2” is finally out, and it shows Nushrratt Bharuccha in a gripping battle to protect her child from terrifying supernatural forces.

The intense trailer teases a chilling sequel that promises to take the horror up a notch, with Bharuccha's character fighting against evil entities in a desperate bid to keep her child safe. Set in the mysterious and eerie world of underground caves, the trailer for “Chhorii 2” plunges viewers back into Sakshi’s terrifying journey, now darker, deadlier, and even more dangerous.

The chilling atmosphere is enhanced by haunting rituals, ghostly apparitions, and unsettling folklore as she battles malevolent supernatural forces to protect her daughter, Ishani. Soha Ali Khan looks intriguing in the enigmatic role as ‘Daasi Ma.’ Beneath the spine-chilling scares, the trailer also unveils a deeply emotional survival story—one of a mother’s relentless fight against evil.

Speaking about stepping back into Sakshi’s world, Nushrratt shared, “Returning as Sakshi in Chhorii 2 has been one of the most intense yet rewarding experiences of my career. After 7 years of tirelessly protecting her child, Sakshi’s deepest fear comes true, which adds a whole new level of emotion and intensity to the narrative. The horror in this installment feels darker, more powerful, and very real because it taps into a mother’s worst nightmare. Vishal has masterfully woven spine-chilling moments with raw emotions making the story a gripping blend of survival, love, and the lengths a mother will go to protect her child.”

Soha Ali Khan, who joins the Chhorii franchise, added, “Joining the talented cast of Chhorii 2 and stepping into such a compelling role was a thrilling new challenge for me. What drew me to the film was how it mixes unsettling, atmospheric horror with folklore that feels so rooted in our culture. My character is layered — there’s menace but also mystery. She’s not someone you can easily predict, which made her a fascinating character to portray on screen. Vishal has crafted a world where fear creeps in from all sides, and being a part of it allowed me to explore a completely new side of myself as an actor.”

Sharing insights about the film’s premise, director Vishal Furia highlighted, “With Chhorii 2, we didn’t just want to make a sequel – we wanted to amplify everything that made the first film so haunting and emotionally powerful. The world of Chhorii expands in this chapter; the folklore runs deeper, and the evil Sakshi faces feels more personal and dangerous. We’ve introduced new characters, fresh subplots, and unexpected twists, all while staying true to the rooted backdrop that gives the story its unique authenticity. At the heart of it, Chhorii 2 is about a mother’s relentless fight against something that is all pervasive, and that is where the real terror lies.”

The upcoming horror comedy also stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Saurabh Goyal, Pallavi Ajay, Kuldeep Sareen, and Hardika Sharma. “Chhorii 2” is set to premiere on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on 11th April 2025.

