Committed to growing India’s creator economy: Rajiv Lakshman

New Delhi, April 3 (IANS) Known for co-creating iconic youth format shows like Roadies and Splitsvilla, Rajiv Lakshman is now embarking on a new journey to reshape the future of content creation with Infinitum Network Solutions.

Infinitum Network Solutions, one of India’s fastest-growing content networks, recently announced a significant new partnership.

Rajiv will now serve as the Group Head of Intellectual Properties, bringing over 30 years of experience in the media industry to help shape the future of content creation.

With a commitment to democratising content creation, Infinitum Network Solutions aims to break down barriers that have traditionally hindered young talent, ensuring that creators from all backgrounds have the tools and support they need to succeed.

Infinitum Network Solutions will leverage Rajiv's extensive experience to empower the next generation of creators, particularly those from beyond metro cities.

“Rajiv's exceptional track record in creating formats that resonate with Indian audiences across diverse cultural backgrounds perfectly complements our mission to help talented creators grow from non-metro, tier 2, and tier 3 cities, and bring their voice to a global stage,” said Satyadev Chada Krishna, Founder of Infinitum Network Solutions.

“His expertise in developing IP that captures the zeitgeist of Indian youth culture will accelerate our mission of taking Indian stories to the world while building a versatile content portfolio that spans children's programming to thrillers and romantic comedies,” Krishna added.

Speaking on his three-decade-long journey, Rajiv said, “I’ve spent over 30 years behind the camera as a creator, producer, and director. While people recognise me for my on-screen presence, my real passion has always been about nurturing talent and building impactful content.

“At Infinitum Network Solutions, I want to collaborate with young creators and provide them with the right tools to shine in the digital space,” he added.

Rajiv’s experience on reality shows has equipped him with a keen eye for spotting talent. “While these shows focused on urban youth, they also reached tier 2 and tier 3 cities. My journey has prepared me to guide young creators who need support in monetising their content and maximising their potential and Infinitum is rightly positioned to help India’s creator economy grow,” he explained.

According to a report, with over 806 million internet users in India and 491 million YouTube users, the digital landscape offers unprecedented opportunities for creators.

Infinitum Network Solutions aims to harness this potential by providing AI-enabled multilingual strategies that allow regional creators to reach diverse audiences by breaking language barriers.

“Regional creators from non-metro markets bring amazing energy to their content despite limited resources. I want to be a part of their journey and serve as a cornerstone for their launchpad,” Rajiv noted.

Infinitum Network Solutions is actively developing multi-platform intellectual properties (IPs) that cater to various niches within the digital space. This strategy not only diversifies content offerings but also provides creators with multiple avenues for monetization and growth.

“We see India as a tapestry of diverse niches that threaten to limit exposure for talented creators. Our goal is to foster an environment where young talent can thrive and build careers that transcend geographical and linguistic boundaries,” Rajiv emphasised.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Infinitum Network Solutions has 60 million+ subscribers across 400 channels, producing 275+ web series in 100 languages, enjoyed in 160+ countries.

With partnerships including Zee5, Star Ma, YouTube, and Aha, it has completed 400+ projects and worked with 300 brands. Focused on regional creators, Infinitum Network Solutions is poised to redefine the landscape of digital entertainment in India.

The company stands as a beacon of hope for aspiring creators everywhere -- proving that with the right support and resources, anyone can turn their dreams into reality.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.