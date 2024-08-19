Nurses play major role in stroke recovery, says American Stroke Association

New Delhi, Aug 19 (IANS) Nurses are key to managing emotional and social health challenges or psychosocial health, after a stroke, said the American Stroke Association on Monday.

Releasing a new statement, the health body highlighted the significance of improved screening and assessment for these psychosocial requirements.

The statement emphasised how stroke continues to be a major cause of disability and a leading cause of death worldwide, even with advances in prevention and treatment.

According to the research, psychosocial problems such as sadness, worry, stress, exhaustion, and a lower quality of life affect 16-85 per cent of stroke survivors. Psychosocial health discussions are sometimes surrounded by stigma.

"It is imperative that nurses and all other health care professionals create a safe and therapeutic environment for patients and offer hope and comprehensive education on the topic," said Patricia A. Zrelak, Ph.D. of Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento, California,

In addition to discussing the impact, causes, screening, diagnosis, and treatment of these five important emotional and social health factors -- depression, stress, anxiety, exhaustion, and quality of life -- the statement offers a thorough analysis of the most recent research on psychological health in stroke patients.

About 30 per cent of stroke survivors have depression, which can impede cognitive and functional rehabilitation and raise the risk of dying or having another stroke.

The statement highlights the importance of nurses in teaching patients and their families about symptom recognition and available treatments, and it suggests routine screening for depression.

Stress is associated with poor medication adherence and anxiety, and it affects 16.5 per cent of stroke survivors. It is recommended that nurses do stress and PTSD screenings and offer therapies such as mindfulness and meditation. Anxiety is linked to an increased incidence of depression, with a prevalence of 20 per cent to 34 per cent following a stroke.

Improving patient recovery depends on the early identification and treatment of anxiety.

Post-stroke fatigue is frequent within the first six months following the stroke and is difficult to treat because there are no well-proven interventions. Interventions aimed at improving physical fitness, however, might lessen weariness. After a stroke, a person's speech, physical strength, and capacity to resume social and professional activities all affect their quality of life. By helping stroke patients make social connections, nurses can help repatriate them into society.

Nurses play a critical role in supporting patients after a stroke, and mental and emotional well-being is crucial for recovery. The declaration also emphasises how socioeconomic position and structural racism, two factors that influence health, affect stroke outcomes.

