Nupur Sanon makes scintillating debut, Twitterati hail her winsome performance

Mumbai, Oct 20 (IANS) Actress Nupur Sanon, who makes her debut with the pan-India masala film ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’, has received resounding applause and appreciation from the audience for her work in the film. In the film, she shares the screen with the mass entertainer Ravi Teja but, Nupur shines in her role as she commands a terrific ability to hold her own in front of a seasoned star, making her a promising talent to look for in times to come.

The audience has praised her for seamlessly blending in dispelling any notions of language barriers, and embracing the warm and welcoming atmosphere. Nupur’s part in the film is a classic commercial role, coupled with emotionally charged performance-oriented scenes, which acts as a strong indicator to her versatility as an actress.

Nupur's debut performance has been further elevated by the film's technical excellence, the passion of director Vamsee, and the successful track record of the producers.

Netizens on social media have hailed the actress’s performance in the film. An Internet user wrote on X, formerly called Twitter: "’Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is a killer film. Maza aagaya dekh ke. Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is such a boss and Nupur Sanon looked like a apsara #TigerNageswaraRao #RaviTeja #NupurSanon."

Another tweeted: "I have become a Nupur Sanon fan after watching #TigerNageswaraRao. She speaks with her eyes, railway station scene was mind blowing. Emotions se hi dil chhu liya. Guys go watchhh it. She and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja looked so good together. #NupurSanon #RaviTeja (sic).”

Drawing parallel with her sister Kriti, a third user tweeted: "Yeh ek aur Sanon hai jo screen par great presence aur acting dikha rahi hain, isse saabit hota hai ki unka talent unke parivaar mein hai."

Someone who caught the first day first show of the film wrote on X: "Kya Time baad achhi film dekhi hai. Power pack film hai. I will suggest dekho jaake. Ravi Anna is such a bomb actor plus Nupur looked ekdum cute with her acting performance #TigerNageswaraRao #RaviTeja #NupurSanon #MassMaharaja".

Another one wrote: "Main toh abhi se Nupur ki fan hoon, she is so beautiful. What a crazy debut, aag lagane wali film hai. Must watch, Ravi Teja and Nupur Sanon look so good together #TigerNageswaraRao.”

In her very first film, Nupur Sanon has left a mark. Her performance in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ is earning her accolades for her emotive and impactful portrayal and cultivating a new fan base. With a confident and compelling debut, the actress has made the industry leaders take notice of her.

Nupur Sanon says: "I'm incredibly thankful for the warm embrace I've received in the Telugu film industry. Working on 'Tiger Nageswara Rao' has been a dream come true, and the support from the team and the audience has been overwhelming. I'm truly grateful for this opportunity."

