NTR’s ‘War 2’ wardrobe is built on ‘power and simplicity’: Stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania

Mumbai, June 10 (IANS) With NTR’s look in the upcoming film “War 2”, stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania said she wanted to keep it real but still retain the undeniable strength and masculinity the superstar carries effortlessly.

Talking about how she wanted to showcase NTR’s macho-ness in War 2 and Anaita said: “Working with NTR for the first time on War 2 was a discovery and an absolute joy. He walks into a room and there’s this instant shift, like a current of energy that runs through everyone. It’s not loud or performative— it’s magnetic.”

She added: “He has that rare ability to charge the atmosphere just by being present. And then you see the smile, the warmth, and this deep, quiet confidence in the character he’s playing. He knew exactly who he was from the start.”

The wife of filmmaker Homi Adjania said: “With his look, I wanted to ground him—keep it real—but still retain that undeniable strength and masculinity he carries so effortlessly. There’s a rawness to his presence, like a human machine operating with purpose.

“That translated into a wardrobe built on power and simplicity: leather, rugged jackets, strong silhouettes.”

There’s no fuss, no excess, she said.

“Just a man who means business. His styling reflects that: direct, impactful, and unapologetically no-nonsense,” added the stylist.

Produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 pits NTR against Hrithik Roshan. Kiara Advani plays the female lead. War 2 is set to release on August 14 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

The film is a sequal to the 2019 blockbuster “War,” an action thriller directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films. It served as the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe.

It had Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff in the lead roles, with Vaani Kapoor and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles. It was based on the story of an Indian RAW agent on an assignment to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

