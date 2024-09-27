NTR Jr shines in 'Devara': A cinematic spectacle with thrilling action and immersive sound

New Delhi, Sep 27 (IANS) Post-RRR, audiences have eagerly awaited 'Devara', and it is safe to say that NTR Jr delivers beyond expectations with a truly terrific performance.

From the moment he appears on the screen, his presence commands attention, especially in the film’s intense and raging fight sequences. It's been a while since we've seen him in such a thrilling avatar, and the action is nothing short of spectacular. High-octane moments and sheer madness permeate the film, making the action sequences the talk of the town, with each one raising the bar for Telugu cinema. The underwater sequence, in particular, is breathtaking, leaving the audience on the edge of their seats.

The film’s soundtrack, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, adds another layer of brilliance. His songs and background score leave a lasting impact, with certain sequences sending the audience into a frenzy. The Ayudha Pooja song, in particular, is pure celebration on the big screen, positioning itself as the next cinematic phenomenon. The theatres have transformed into concert halls, with fans vibing to the music in unison. Anirudh’s fresh and stunning sound is perfectly paired with the film’s grand visuals, heightening the larger-than-life experience that Devara demands to be seen on the big screen.

At its core, Devara explores the theme of fear, with the director masterfully contrasting two powerful forces across the film’s two halves. NTR Jr’s character Devara is layered with complexity, while the opposing force also played by NTR Jr Vara, adds depth to the narrative, providing emotional resonance that connects with all sections of the audience.

Saif Ali Khan, in a powerful and layered role, exudes a commanding presence as Bhaira, embodying the perfect ruthless antagonist. His character’s clash with NTR Jr’s Devara and Vara is electric, and Saif’s nuanced performance elevates the film's emotional stakes.

Janhvi, on the other hand, brings grace and strength to her role, marking a significant leap in her career. Her chemistry with NTR Jr is palpable, and she holds her own amidst the film’s grand scale, adding heart to the high-octane action drama.

The visuals are top-notch, and the grand scale of filmmaking by Kortala Siva sets new standards for Indian cinema. This is a remarkable cinematic achievement that offers thrills, emotions, and an unforgettable spectacle that should not be missed.

Rating: ★★★★ (4/5)

