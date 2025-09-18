Who is Paramjit Singh? Indian-Origin US Citizen for 30 Years Detained Over Minor Case

US President Donald Trump’s stringent changes to the nation’s immigration policy have put immense pressure on citizens living in America despite strictly adhering to the rules.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detained an Indian-origin green card holder, residing in the US for the past 30 years and running a business, at Chicago O’Hare Airport on July 30. The reason: a decades-old payment dispute.

According to reports, the man has been identified as Paramjit Singh. His attorney categorically stated that the detention was unlawful, stressing that Singh suffers from a serious health condition. He alleged that the US administration was endangering his well-being by continuing to hold him.

It has come to light that Singh once used a pay phone without clearing the bill decades ago. His counsel, Luis Angeles, explained that it was a minor offense for which Singh had already served a sentence and accepted responsibility.

Singh’s family stated that he suffers from a heart condition and a brain tumor. He was reportedly held at the airport for five days following detention, during which his health deteriorated, before being shifted to the emergency room.

The family said they learned of his health only after receiving a medical bill and claimed they were not informed about his worsening condition during detention.

Singh’s attorney insisted that his client should not have been detained at all.

“As a lawful permanent resident and green card holder, he shouldn’t have been detained in the first place. He followed the rules to the letter, lawfully entered the United States, adjusted his status properly, built his American dream through hard work, and contributed significantly to his community,” Angeles stated.

Meanwhile, Paramjit Singh’s brother, Charanjit Singh, said the family was trying to post the bond granted in connection with the pay phone incident but accused the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) of deliberately prolonging his detention.