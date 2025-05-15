US Customs Crackdown: Telugus Warned Against Shopping via Instagram, WhatsApp

Packages arriving from India have become the latest target of scrutiny by the US Customs Department. Legal experts are warning Indians living in the US—especially the Telugu community—to avoid shopping through informal Instagram or WhatsApp sellers, as customs duties are now being strictly enforced on such shipments.

Many small Indian sellers, including those from the Telugu community, run informal businesses by sourcing goods from India under the guise of personal use and then selling them via social media platforms. Until recently, these practices often bypassed customs duties. Both buyers and sellers are reportedly coming under increased scrutiny. When customs duties are not paid, such packages are labelled as illegal imports. This has led to fines for buyers, and in some cases, even legal notices.

In response, the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) has issued an advisory urging Telugus in the US to avoid purchasing clothes, jewellery, or food items through unregulated social media vendors. The advisory stresses the importance of caution to avoid trouble with US Customs.

Adding to the concern, parcels sent through visiting relatives—containing items like pickles, snacks, and other homemade goods—are also reportedly being monitored more closely by customs officials.