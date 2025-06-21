Stay Away From IPTV Services: Streaming Pirated Content Could Get You Deported

Streaming pirated content can now get people deported from the United States. A network of IPTV streaming platforms has come to the fore, offering content from services like Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Sony, Aha, Sun Network, Zee, and others at extremely low prices—accessible via Android or Linux-based set-top boxes and smart TV apps.

While users may opt for these services—marketed under banners like Boss IPTV, Guru IPTV, Tashan IPTV, Brampton IPTV, Top Indian IPTV, Punjabi IPTV, and more—it has emerged that these platforms are collecting sensitive data such as credit card details, passwords, and even engaging in identity theft. This stolen information can be used for cybercrimes, tax fraud, and terrorism-related financial scams.

What is particularly concerning is that content from local U.S. channels such as ABC, PBS, CBS, and NBC is also being pirated. The activities of these platforms have come under the radar of law enforcement agencies, as piracy of U.S. network content is treated as a more serious offense than just streaming Indian or international material.

According to reports, major OTT platforms have incurred estimated losses of $200 million to $300 million due to illegal IPTV services.

With these platforms now filing lawsuits in the U.S., using pirated IPTV services could lead to serious criminal charges. The consequences can be so severe that non-citizens may even face deportation, as such offenses now fall under the jurisdiction of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).