Indian Man Stabs Two Teens, Slaps Woman on Chicago-Germany Flight

An Indian national sparked panic on a Lufthansa flight from Chicago to Germany by stabbing two teenage boys with a fork and slapping a female passenger.

The man, identified as 28-year-old Praneeth Kumar Usiripalli, has been charged in US District Court with one count of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm while travelling on an aircraft under the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States. He was arrested on October 25, 2025, and is scheduled to appear in federal court in Boston at a later date.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Massachusetts, Praneeth allegedly stabbed two 17-year-old male passengers with a metal fork after the in-flight meal service.

One of the boys, seated in the middle, was lightly asleep when he awoke to find Praneeth standing over him. The attacker struck him on the left clavicle. He then allegedly lunged at another boy seated next to the first, striking him on the back of the head.

As crew members attempted to intervene, Praneeth reportedly mimed a gun with his fingers, putting it to his mouth and pulling an imaginary trigger. He then slapped a female passenger and also allegedly tried to slap a flight attendant.

Flight Diverted, Suspect Arrested

The in-flight chaos forced the Lufthansa flight to divert to Boston Logan International Airport, where Praneeth was immediately taken into custody.

Investigators have learned that Praneeth was enrolled in a master’s program for biblical studies in the United States under a student visa, but currently has no lawful status in the country.

If convicted, Praneeth faces up to 10 years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.