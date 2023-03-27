Now ex-servicemen will get graduation degree in Punjab

Chandigarh, March 27 (IANS) The directorate of Defence Service Welfare Punjab and Punjabi University Patiala on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to give graduation degree to ex-servicemen.

A formal ceremony was held here in which Defence Services Welfare Department Minister Chetan Singh Jaudamajra attended as the chief guest. Vice-Chancellor of Punjabi University Arvind, Principal Secretary (Defence Services) J.M. Balamurugan and Defence Services Welfare Director Brig. Bhupinder Singh Dhillon (retd.) attended the event, among others.

Jaudamajra said with this MoU the eligible ex-servicemen of Punjab will be awarded the degree of graduation certificate in the Bachelor of Arts (Defence and Strategic Studies) from Punjabi University and will be eligible to apply for Group A and B posts of the government.

Earlier, with the special education certificate awarded by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force at the time of retirement, they were only eligible to apply for Group C and D posts.

