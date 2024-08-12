Now agitation begins at CNMCH against Sandip Ghosh’s appointment as new principal

Kolkata, Aug 12 (IANS) Medical students and junior doctors at the state-run Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital (CNMCH) launched an agitation on Monday evening against the appointment of Sandip Ghosh as the new principal of NMCH by the West Bengal Health Department.

Ghosh was appointed to his new post hours after resigning as the principal of the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital on Monday. On Monday morning, Ghosh submitted his resignation citing “moral responsibility”, three days after the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital, triggering widespread protests across the state.

The agitating students and junior doctors at CNMCH locked the principal's room from outside, stating that under no circumstance they would allow Ghosh to occupy the chair of the principal. The agitators also announced indefinite protests on the CNMCH premises till Ghosh's appointment order is taken back.

The medical students are claiming that Ghosh managed to be instated as the CNMCH principal because of the clout he enjoys in the Health Department and the political circles in the state.

The latest developments have taken many people by surprise since Ghosh announced on Monday morning that he has resigned not just as the principal of R.G. Kar MCH, but also from the state medical services.

He claimed that his decision to resign followed the wishes of the medical students and junior doctors at R.G, Kar, and the public in general over the rape and murder of the second-year post-graduation student of the college last week.

Sources in the Health Department said that although his resignation as R.G. Kar principal was accepted, his decision to step down from the state medical services was not. As a result, he was appointed as the principal of the CNMCH with immediate effect.

The current principal of the CNMCH, Ajay Ray, has been transferred as an officer on special duty (OSD) in the state Health Department. The present OSD in the Health Department, Surhrita Pal, has been named the new principal of R.G Kar MCH.

