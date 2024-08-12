Haryana CM lays stone of shooting range in Panchkula

Chandigarh, Aug 12 (IANS) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday laid the foundation stone of significant projects worth Rs 315 crore in Panchkula.

These include laying the foundation stone of the Engineering and Technical Institute costing Rs 150 crore and a world-class shooting range to be established at a cost of Rs 165 crore.

Besides, he also announced an additional grant of Rs 10 crore for the development works of Panchkula.

Addressing the ceremony, Saini said these two projects would be milestones in the development of Panchkula. He expressed pride that the foundation stones for these projects were laid on International Youth Day, and emphasised that they would ensure a bright future for the youth.

The Chief Minister stated that these two institutions will benefit not only the people of Haryana but also the youth from the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

He said the world-class shooting range, to be established on 13.75 acres, would be completed within two years. The State Institute of Engineering and Technology, to be established on 10 acres, would be built at an estimated cost of Rs 165 crore and would be completed within the next three years.

Saini said that today’s youth are showcasing their talents in both traditional and other sports. He said this international-level shooting range would nurture talented shooters who would bring national and international recognition to the state.

He further said Haryana’s own Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, who won medals in shooting at the Paris Olympics, as examples of this success. He added that athletes from Haryana, as well as neighbouring Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, would also be able to practice at this shooting range.

The Chief Minister stated that the State Institute of Engineering and Technology in Panchkula would be the premier technological education institution in northern India.

Admissions for 2023-24 have already started, with classes for 90 students being conducted at the Government Polytechnic in Sector 26. This year, the institute will offer courses in emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Cyber Security, and Robotics and Automation, with a capacity to admit 180 students.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.