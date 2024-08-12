Rajasthan: 23 devotees trapped in Trinetra Ganesh temple rescued

Jaipur, Aug 12 (IANS) The Rajasthan State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) on Monday successfully rescued 23 devotees who were stuck in Trinetra Ganesh temple of Ranthambore Sawai Madhopur district due to heavy rains.

“On receiving information, the SDRF team was deputed to Sawai Madhopur for disaster relief and rescue,” said SDRF Commandant Rajendra Singh Sisodia.

He said that the rescue team reached the spot at 6:15 pm on Sunday with a team of 10 jawans and disaster relief equipment and started the rescue operation.

“17 devotees trapped in the temple were shifted to safe places by 9:30 pm wearing life jackets. The rescue operation was postponed till Monday morning. The team again reached the other devotees trapped in the temple and rescued the remaining six devotees,” he added.

Commandant Sisodia said that the SDRF rescue team has fully realised the SDRF slogan 'Aapada Sevaarth Commitment' by safely rescuing a total of 23 devotees trapped in the Trinetra Ganesh temple.

