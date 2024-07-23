Nothing for Punjab in Union Budget, say Congress, Akali Dal

New Delhi, July 23 (IANS) The opposition Lok Sabha members from Punjab have criticised the Union Budget as being discriminatory to the state.

Congress' first-time MP and its chief in Punjab, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring alleged that the Union Budget discriminated against Punjab which needs to be stopped.

“#Why no mention of Punjab in the budget?” he asked.

He said in a post on his X handle: "Disheartened to hear FM @nsitharaman budget proposals. Punjabis had high hopes from the @narendramodi led union government. The FM chose not to mention Punjab even once throughout her speech. The Country’s food bowl deserves special grants for our infrastructural needs but @BJP4India continues to ignore Punjab."

Shiromani Akali Dal's lone voice in Parliament, Harsimrat Kaur Badal said the Union Budget will go down as a “Sarkar Bachao” Budget.

She said the Budget was tailor-made for two NDA allies in Bihar and Andhra Pradesh even as farmers, the poor and youth across the country were ignored.

“There is nothing for Punjab in the sixth continuous Budget since Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) exited the NDA alliance and government. Those who joined the BJP to further their own interests in the name of 'solving Punjab’s issues' must now answer why the state is facing consistent discrimination at the hands of the Centre,” she added.

