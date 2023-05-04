Northeast's development integral to India's growth story: Vice President

Imphal, May 3 (IANS) Vice President of India Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Wednesday that the governments ‘Act East policy, upgraded from the ‘Look East policy, has given an impetus to the northeastern region, making way for its overall development.

On his maiden visit to Manipur after becoming the Vice President, Dhankhar addressed students and teachers at Dhanamanjuri University and later at the Manipur University, saying northeast's development is integral to India's growth story.

Speaking at the Dhanamanjuri University, Dhankhar said that the infrastructure in the northeastern region is fast improving, referring to the upgraded rail connectivity, increase in the number of airports, among other initiatives.

He said the northeastern culture, diversity, and natural vegetation are unparalleled in the world.

Terming the students as the foot soldiers of 2047, the Vice President said that the students must not only dream of big ideas but also pursue them to turn them into reality, making use of the avenues of growth and become job creators rather than job seekers.

He said the National Educational Policy 2020 was a visionary document and a game-changer, as it envisions that education should not be limited to a degree but should result in improving skills and instilling values.

Addressing the students at the Manipur University, the Vice President encouraged them to experiment with various ideas.

Dhankhar said that the world is looking at India's growth, which is best exemplified through its thriving startup ecosystem.

He said India is now looked at as a land of opportunities, and every investor in the world is focusing more on India because of its rich human resources and increasingly transparent government processes.

He called upon the students to always keep the nation first and take pride in its achievements.

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh, Union Minister of State for External Affairs Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, several ministers and top officials were present at both the events.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.