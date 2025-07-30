Nora Fatehi teams up with Tanzanian musician Rayvanny for cross-cultural fusion track ‘Tetema’

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Nora Fatehi has joined hands with popular Tanzanian musician and songwriter Rayvanny for a vibrant cross-cultural collaboration titled “Tetema.”

The track, which blends African and Indian musical influences, promises an energetic fusion of rhythms, dance, and global appeal. The peppy number is said to be a high-octane global fusion track that brings Afro-Bongo energy together with a multilingual, cross-cultural twist. As per sources, the recreated version is likely to be titled “Oh Mama Tetema,” inspired by the original hit by Rayvanny and Diamond Platnumz.

This time, Nora Fatehi won’t just feature visually but will also lend her voice to the track, bringing her signature style with a dynamic blend of English, Swahili, and Hindi lyrics. The upcoming track marks Nora and Rayvanny’s second collaboration together after the success of their 2019 viral hit “Pepeta.” Their upcoming song, “Tetema,” is set to release under the T-Series banner.

The actress-dancer is best known for her chartbuster songs, including “Garmi,” “O Saki Saki,” “Ek Toh Kum Zindagani, “Dance Meri Rani,” “Dilbar Dilbar,” and Zaalim to name a few. Nora has showcased her versatility across Hindi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She began her acting journey with the Hindi film “Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans” and later gained attention for her role as Mia, a dancer, in the 2020 dance drama “Street Dancer 3D” opposite Varun Dhawan.

She made her international music debut with the single “Dirty Little Secret” alongside Zack Knight. In “Bhuj: The Pride of India,” she portrayed the role of a spy named Heena, stepping in for Parineeti Chopra. Most recently, she appeared alongside yesteryear actress Zeenat Aman in the Netflix web series, “The Royals.” The show also featured Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, and Sakshi Tanwar in prominent roles. Fatehi shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, reflecting on the meaningful conversation she had with Zeenat Aman.

Nora had written, “This moment was everything Meeting the ICONIC @thezeenataman having the honour to chat with her was incredible! She was so kind, so cool and full of praises on praises for my journey, I was shook! I cant get over what she said to me!”

