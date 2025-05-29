'No worries, I am with you', Delhi CM to inconsolable attendant of patient at LNJP hospital

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday comforted a patient's attendant and solved her grievance, during a surprise check at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital.

While CM Gupta was at the hospital conducting a surprise check, a patient's attendant approached her and narrated her grievance.

In the video, the girl can be heard saying that her phone is not working and detailing the alleged apathy of the hospital authorities.

The girl complained that the hospital staff did not even let her patient sit in the medical facility.

The inconsolable girl could be seen saying that she did not want to disturb her (Chief Minister), to which the BJP leader said: "No worries, I am Rekha Gupta. I am with you."

CM Gupta hugged the girl and comforted her.

She asked the officials to offer water to the crying girl.

CM Gupta directed officials to take care of the girl and immediately admit the latter's patient to the ICU.

For the unversed, Chief Minister Gupta has been conducting surprise checks at various government facilities to ensure that everything is in place.

Earlier, when a stretch of the national capital got waterlogged due to heavy rain, she immediately reached the spot and directed officials to carry out immediate relief work.

Notably, on March 4, CM Gupta conducted a surprise inspection at the Guru Tegh Bahadur (GTB) hospital and took stock of the condition of health services.

After conducting the surprise inspection, she slammed the previous AAP government for negligence towards the health system in the national capital.

She claimed that despite spending crores of rupees, medical facilities could not be provided to the public in hospitals because of the previous government.

CM Gupta assured that her government is taking concrete steps to make the health system and infrastructure robust.

