No plan to enter politics, says Vijay Antony

Chennai, July 24 (IANS) Actor, music director and film producer Vijay Antony, who celebrated his birthday on Thursday, has said that he has no idea of coming to politics.

The actor, who took part in an event organised by the unit of his upcoming neo political thriller film Sakthi Thirumagan, spoke at length about the politics his film would showcase.

Later, during a question and answer session, the actor was asked if he had plans to enter politics. Responding to the question, the actor made it clear that he had no such plans.

"The politics spoken in Sakthi Thirumagan will be universal. It is not confined to any particular party or nation. This is politics that happens all around the world. I have no plans to come to politics. I have done political films before this like Kodiyil Oruvan and Yeman. Sakthi Thirumagan will have full time politics and this will be from the viewpoint of director Arun. This is a dimension of politics that you wouldn't have seen before," he explained.

Both actor Vijay Antony and the film's director Arun Prabhu said that the film will talk people's politics and that it will be something that people can relate to.

Sakthi Thirumagan has triggered huge interest among audiences and fans for a number of reasons. The first is that the film has been directed by Arun Prabhu. Both of Arun’s previous films ‘Aruvi’ and ‘Vaazhl’ were critically acclaimed. The other reason why the film has raised expectations is that this will be Vijay Antony’s 25th film.

A teaser that had been released by the makers earlier has led to audiences gaining the impression that the film will be a gripping thriller that is likely to have audiences on the edge of their seats for the most part.

The teaser begins with the birth of a child. It is soon followed by a number of characters raving about the biggest scam of the nation. As politicians, bureaucrats, cops and the public wonder who is behind this scam, they realise that they are in the dark and that a man named Kittu is behind it...

Shakthi Thirumagan has been produced by Vijay Antony Film Corporation and features a musical score by Vijay Antony. The film has an ensemble cast that includes Vijay Antony, Vaagai Chandrasekar, Sunil Kripalani, Cell Murugan, Trupthi Ravindra, Kiran, Rini Bot, Riya Jithu and Master Keshav among others. Shelley Calist is handling the cinematography, and Raymond Derrick Crasta is the editor of the film.

