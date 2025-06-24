No local involved in Pahalgam terror attack: Omar Abdulah

Srinagar, June 24 (IANS) J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Tuesday that no local was involved in the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local Kashmiri, were killed on April 22.

“There was no local involvement in the April 22 Pahalgam terror. All the terrorists were foreigners,” said the Chief Minister after flagging off a cyclothon at Gulmarg tourist resort to encourage youth participation in sports and eco-friendly tourism in the world-famous ski resort known as the ‘Meadow of Flowers’ in Kashmir.

On the ongoing probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), in which two locals have been arrested for sheltering the attackers,” the Chief Minister said that it is possible that these individuals acted under duress.

“Although they provided food to the terrorists, it could have been done under coercion. Let the investigation continue, following its conclusion, the charge sheet and other legal proceedings will be presented by the NIA,” he said.

On the Iran-Israel conflict, the Chief Minister highlighted the urgent need for a lasting ceasefire.

“The sooner the ceasefire, the better. The conflict lasted for 12 days and caused significant destruction,” he said while expressing concern for the safety of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in the region.

“A major concern for us was bringing back our children who were studying there. At times, planes faced difficulties because the airspace was closed, but today we are hopeful that a large group of our students will return,” he said.

Meanwhile, a court in Jammu on Monday remanded the two locals accused of harbouring terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack to NIA custody for five days.

