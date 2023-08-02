No fresh violence in Gurugram; over 50 arrested

Gurugram, Aug 2 (IANS) Over 50 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence while 18 FIRs have been registered across various police stations here, an official said on Wednesday, adding no fresh violence has been reported.

The arrested people also include four individuals who were involved in the killing of an Imam in the Sector 57 area where a mosque was attacked.

The suspects have been identified as Ankit, Rahul, Rakesh and Ravinder -- all aged between 23 to 32. They are residents of Tigra village in Gurugram.

According to the police, a group of 100 people had attacked the mosque in Sector 57 and pelted stones and fired 15 to 20 gunshots on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The arrested accused disclosed that they were disturbed by the violence in Nuh, and set afire an under-construction mosque, killing the Imam, Muhammad Saad.

One Khurshid, who sustained injuries in the attack, is undergoing treatment.

"One of the suspects in the incident is a gym instructor while the three others are unemployed. They have accepted their involvement in the incident," DCP Nitish Aggarwal said.

Meanwhile, the police have also nabbed a man identified as Dinesh Bharti for spreading false information and trying to disturb harmony in the city.

On Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram, Nishant Yadav, appointed 20 duty magistrates in Gurugram to maintain the law and order situation.

Yadav said that a huge police force is on the ground to deal with any untoward incidents in Gurugram.

"The overall situation in Gurugram district is normal. We appeal to the public to maintain peace, calm, and harmony in the district and avoid any kind of misinformation," he added.

Besides, the DC said educational institutions were already opened in Gurugram, and those in Sohna will be opened from Thursday.

The institutions were closed in Sohna since Monday.

Meanwhile, after an assessment of the law and order situation in riot-affected districts, the Haryana government has extended the suspension of Internet services in Nuh, Faridabad, Palwal and Sohna, Pataudi and Manesar in Gurugram till August 5.

Also, in view of the situation in Nuh, the Haryana government has issued an order to shift the headquarters of the 2nd Indian Reserve Battalion from Bhondsi in Gurugram to Nuh "with immediate effect" on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.