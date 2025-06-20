No drug use affidavit must for all in Malayalam film industry from Thursday

Kochi, June 20 (IANS) From June 26, celebrated globally as International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, everyone in the Malayalam film industry will have to sign an affidavit that they will not use narcotics while shooting for films.

The proposal was floated by the Film Producers Association, which has had discussions with all segments of the Malayalam film industry and has been able to get a green signal from all.

According to the Producers Association, this affidavit has to be submitted by each and every person, starting from the driver to the superstars, when they sign the contract for doing a film.

The no-drug zone would include shooting sets, places where they reside during the shooting and also when the post-production activities take place.

This new condition has surfaced after there have been reports where those in the film industry are having drugs which including actors like Shine Tom Chacko, and Sreenath Bhasi, who were in the news recently.

There were cases of arrests being recorded of those who work in the film industry, working behind the camera, which included drivers, as well as stunt artistes, for drug abuse.

A top Malayalam actor, on condition of anonymity, told IANS that the body of all actors, the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), is having their annual general body meeting on Sunday, and the issue may be on the agenda.

"At the moment, since I am busy at the shooting location, I am not aware of this new affidavit. Maybe it might have been announced. Anyway, now that this has surfaced in the media, this issue is certain to be taken up for discussion on Sunday at our meeting and definitely, that will be our decision too," the actor said.

One prime reason why the Producers Association decided to make this anti-drug measure mandatory is because after numerous cases of drug abuse in the film industry surfaced, there have been searches by the authorities at shooting locations, causing delays in production activities, and the worst affected are the producers.

