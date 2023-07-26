No confidence motion is a collective motion of all constituent of INDIA, says Congress

New Delhi, July 26 (IANS) Congress on Wednesday said that the no confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government has not been filed alone by the Congress but by all the alliance partners of INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance).

Congress also demanded that a detailed discussion should take place on the motion on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference here, Congress leader Manish Tewari said: “We have brought no confidence motion against the government today under Rule 198. No confidence motion has not been brought by Congress alone, it is a collective motion of all the constituent party of INDIA alliance.”

He said the need to bring the no confidence motion against the government was felt because Manipur has been facing complete lawlessness for the last 84 days.

“The state is witnessing ethnic divide among the communities and there is no such thing as government in the state. Even Governor is not using the Constitutional instruments available to her,” the Congress Lok Sabha MP said.

Tewari said that tradition of the House is that once the no confidence motion is accepted by the Lok Sabha Speaker, it is taken up on priority, keeping in abeyance all other legislative business.

He demanded: “The Motion should be taken up for discussion on Thursday itself.”

Tewari said that Prime Minister should give a reply to the no confidence motion and make a detailed statement on Manipur in both the Houses as there are many questions which can be answered only by the top leadership of the government.

The Congress leader wondered if the Prime Minister can give a statement outside the Parliament, why is he hesitant to speak inside the Parliament.

