No ban on meat sale on I-Day, says Maha CM

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Amid raging controversy over the announcement by several civic bodies that slaughterhouses and meat shops within city limits would remain closed on August 15 on the occasion of Independence Day and Janmashtami, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday clarified that the state government has not banned the sale of meat.

He told reporters that “The government resolution (GR) in this regard was issued in 1988. I was not aware that many municipalities have made decisions in this regard. I also came to know about this after the media reports.”

He thereby downplayed the row and the opposition’s criticism. He further stated, “I asked those municipalities why they took such a decision? Then they sent me the GR of 1988. They also said that they make such a decision every year. Even the civic bodies forwarded me a copy of the government decision in this regard during the Chief Ministership of Uddhav Thackeray. After all, the government has no desire to decide what anyone should eat.”

Fadnavis said, “Currently, we have many questions. Therefore, such a controversy is being created on the decision taken in 1988, and it is being projected as if the decision was taken by our government. Some people have reached this point where they have started calling vegetarians impotent. But this stupidity should be stopped. Whoever wants to eat, they are eating. Everyone has the right to live in our country. Our government has not made any decision regarding the ban on meat sales. This is a decision taken by the old government.”

CM’s clarification comes after the civic bodies of Kalyan Dombivli, Nagpur and Malegaon have issued an order for closure of all slaughterhouses and meat shops in their jurisdictions for 24 hours on August 15. The opposition, including NCP SP, Congress and Shiv Sena UBT, slammed the decision by these civic bodies.

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar opposed the decision, saying, “It is an individual’s choice what one should eat or not eat. Nobody has the right to impose the decision. There are some people who are vegetarians and others who are non-vegetarians. It is part of an individual’s habit, culture and inheritance and geographical conditions.”

Pawar said that while it is important to keep public sentiments and faith in mind on certain religious occasions such as Ashadi Ekadhasi or Mahavir Jayanti, there is no reason why there should be a ban on meat and non-vegetarian food on Maharashtra Day, Independence Day or Republic Day.

Criticising the move, NCP (SP)’s Jitendra Awhad questioned why residents were being told what to eat on Independence Day, while Shiv Sena UBT leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded the suspension of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation commissioner.

According to the BJP spokesperson, “Even during the rule of Maha Vikas Aghadi when Uddhav Thackeray was the CM, such a decision was implemented. The Nagpur Municipal Corporation, which was under state administration, had enforced the ban on slaughterhouses and meat shops in 2021 and 2022.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.