No amendments needed in Waqf Act, consult stakeholders for any changes: AIMPLB

Lucknow, Aug 4 (IANS) All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday said that there is no need to amend the Waqf Act and if the government wants to bring in any changes in the act then AIMPLB stakeholders must be consulted.

“We do not believe that any further amendments to the Waqf Act are required. If the government wants more amendments, it is crucial in a democracy to consult the stakeholders of the board. Amendments should be made according to the stakeholders’ wishes,” AIMPLB, Executive Member, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangimahali told IANS.

He said that the existing laws are adequate for the Waqf management while the women are already represented by the Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh. “UP Waqf Board has two women members,” Farangimahali said.

He said that Waqf properties have been designated by the elders for charitable purposes.

“Legal as well as Islamic laws say that once a property is designated as Waqf property, it remains with the Waqf forever. Once a property becomes a Waqf property, it cannot be sold or bought,” Farangimahali said.

He said that 60 to 70 per cent of Waqf properties are mosques, dargahs, and cemeteries in the country.

“We currently have the Waqf Act of 1995. The government made some amendments to it in 2013 as well. This is how Waqf is being looked after in this country,” he added.

He said that it is true that some Waqf properties have been encroached which needs to be removed, adding that many government buildings have come up on Waqf properties and the AIMPLB has been regularly asking the authorities to remove these encroachments and also demanding that the Waqf Board receive rent at market rates.

“The property is currently being managed including some government shops. However, transparency must be ensured by the government. No new amendments are necessary and the opinions of stakeholders should be considered before any changes are made this time,” Farangimahali said.

Meanwhile, All India Muslim Jamaat, National President, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi Bareilvi has welcomed the Union government’s decision which is mulling to introduce a bill aimed at "controlling" the alleged "misuse" of Waqf Board properties.

Sources said that the Union government is discussing at least 40 amendments to the Waqf Act.

The proposed amendments include mandatory verification of any property claims by the Waqf Board and changes to the structure of the Central and State Waqf Board Councils to ensure women’s representation. The bill also proposes new verification for disputed lands claimed by state Waqf Boards.

The Waqf Board Act, initially passed in 1954 during Jawaharlal Nehru’s government, aimed to simplify Waqf management and provisions.

It led to the establishment of the Central Waqf Council in 1964, under the Ministry of Minority Affairs, providing advisory support on Waqf Board matters.

The Waqf Act was amended in 1995 to allow the formation of Waqf Boards in all states and Union Territories.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.