Nitish Kumar mentally unfit to govern Bihar: Prashant Kishor

Patna, Jan 25 (IANS) Political strategist and Jan Suraaj Founder Prashant Kishor alleged on Saturday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was unfit to govern the state.

Talking to media persons, Kishor expressed concerns about Nitish Kumar's "diminishing capacity" to remain the state Chief Minister.

Challenging the Chief Minister, Kishor said: "If Nitish Kumar can name his cabinet members and their respective departments without looking at papers, I will withdraw my entire campaign against him and stand in his support again."

Kishor further said the Chief Minister was "mentally and physically exhausted".

Stepping up the attack on CM Nitish, Kishor slammed the government over the "deteriorating" law and order situation in the state.

After the Mokama firing incident, Kishor claimed that the "influence" of mafias in Bihar has increased, and alleged ties between criminals and those in power.

"When there is sand mafia, liquor mafia, and officer rule in Bihar, how can we expect smooth law and order? Everyone knows the relationship between criminals and the people in power," said Kishor.

Linking the incident to his "unfit" charge against the JD(U) leader, Kishor said: "When the Chief Minister is not capable of taking decisions and running the government, such incidents are natural."

Kishor claimed this would be the JD(U) leader's final term as Chief Minister as his political career is nearing its end.

Mocking CM Nitish, Kishor said: "Let us allow him to enjoy his remaining time at the Chief Minister’s residence because he would not become the Chief Minister of Bihar again."

These statements reflect Prashant Kishor's continued campaign against the Nitish Kumar-led government, emphasising what he perceives as governance failures and loss of credibility in the administration.

Notably, on Friday, Bihar Health Minister Mangal Pandey ridiculed Kishor, saying he is mentally weak and needs treatment.

Slamming Kishor, who protested demanding the cancellation of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) exams, the Health Minister called his fast a drama to gain public attention.

