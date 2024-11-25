‘Nitish Kumar Ka Bihar’: NDA to release short film after bypolls success

Patna, Nov 25 (IANS) Following Bihar bypolls success, the NDA announced to release the short film ‘Nitish Kumar Ka Bihar’ to highlight the transformation of the state under Nitish Kumar's leadership since 2005.

“The film will evoke strong emotions, showing the dire conditions in the state before Nitish Kumar’s governance and celebrating the advancements made during his tenure,” said BJP state chief Dilip Jaiswal during a joint press conference of NDA constituents held at the JD-U office on Monday.

He said that the film would evoke strong emotions, adding that it would expose the situation of Bihar before 2005 while fostering greater respect for Nitish Kumar’s leadership.

“This cinematic endeavour is set to become a central element of the NDA’s political narrative in Bihar, as it seeks to strengthen its position and showcase the governance achievements of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ahead of the 2025 elections,” he said.

The film is part of a broader campaign to counter opposition criticism and reinforce Nitish Kumar's image as a transformative leader.

Jaiswal also criticised Bihar Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav, accusing him of being absent during critical times, such as the Bihar floods, and referencing foreign trips made by him.

He further criticised the Lalu family for alleged nepotism, suggesting that the RJD is losing relevance among voters.

