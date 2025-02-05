Nitanshi Goel: Being nominated alongside Alia, Katrina, Shraddha and Yami is a dream come true

Mumbai, Feb 5 (IANS) Nitanshi Goel, who has won hearts with her character Phool in “Laapataa Ladies”, has bagged a nomination in IIFA’s Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female). The actress says it's a dream come true to be contending alongside names such as Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Yami Gautam, and Shraddha Kapoor.

Nitanshi shared: "This nomination is beyond anything I ever imagined. I am truly grateful to the jury for this recognition and honored to be mentioned alongside such incredibly talented actors whom I have looked up to for years.”

“More than anything, I feel deeply thankful for the love and encouragement from the audience. Every kind word, every message, and every time someone recognizes me—it all means the world to me.”

“Being nominated alongside Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, and Yami Gautam is already a dream come true, and I can only express my gratitude to the universe for this moment," she added.

Directed by Kiran Rao, “Laapataa Ladies” last year was chosen and submitted as India's official entry in the Best Foreign Film Category for the Oscars 2025 by the Film Federation of India.

The film was contending alongside 29 film including names such as “Animal”, “Kill”, “Kalki 2898 AD”, “Srikanth”, “Chandu Champion”, “Joram”, “Maidaan”, “Sam Bahadur”, “Article 370”, the Malayalam film “Aattam”, which was feted with the National Award for Best Feature Film this year and Payal Kapadia’s “All We Imagine As Light”, a Cannes winner.

“Laapataa Ladies” is a slice-of-life comedy about the misadventures of two young brides who become separated on the same train but with different grooms. It is a blend of mistaken identities and laugh-out-loud escapades.

The film has been made under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the script based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay & dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues penned by Divyanidhi Sharma.

