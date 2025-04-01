Nimrat Khaira: As I started reading history, my interest grew significantly

New Delhi, April 1 (IANS) Punjabi actress-singer Nimrat Khaira, who will soon be seen in Gippy Grewal’s “Akaal”, said her interest grew significantly for history as she started reading it.

“Akaal: The Unconquered,” which will be released on April 10, is set in the 1840s Punjab. It tells the tale of honour and resilience follows Sardar Akaal Singh and his village as they face a vengeful assault by Jangi Jahan and his forces after the death of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh.

Asked if she enjoyed reading history since she’s starring in a period film, Nimrat told IANS: “To be honest, I didn't read much history before. And I started reading it recently. As I started reading, my interest grew significantly.”

“Specifically, the history of the Sikh Empire, which Maharaja Ranjit Singh ruled for 40 years. When I read that, I felt a sense of power. After that, I read Hari Singh Nalwaji, Sham Singh Attariwala ji, Baba Banda Singh Bahadur. So I tried to read all those things.”

Talking about Nimrat, she is the winner of Voice of Punjab season 3 and gained fame after the release of her single "Ishq Kacheri".

She started her singing career from a duet song "Rab Karke" with Nishawn Bhullar, which was released in 2015 and received good response from audience, but she got much fame through her next two songs "Ishq Kacheri" and "SP De Rank Wargi", both released in 2016.

She continued her success with songs like "Salute Wajde" in 2016. In 2017, she released many hit singles, such as "Rohab Rakhdi", "Dubai Wale Sheikh", "Suit" and "Designer".

Nimrat made her film debut with Lahoriye in 201. It stars Amrinder Gill, Sargun Mehta, Yuvraj Hans, Nimrat Khaira, Sardar Sohi and Guggu Gill. The film is about the effects of the partition of India on Punjab. The movie deals with the modern India and how two people of different religions and countries begin to love each other and come together by connecting their values of the same culture as Punjabis

