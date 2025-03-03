Nimrat Kaur says she is ‘most alive in the wild’ as she celebrates World Wildlife Day

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) On World Wildlife Day, actress Nimrat Kaur shared a powerful message expressing her deep connection to the natural world.

Through a heartfelt post, the 'Lunchbox' actress conveyed her love for wildlife and the environment. Taking to her Instagram handle, Nimrat posted a video and wrote, “The wild lives in me and I’m most alive in the wild… Not that we need a day to celebrate what’s arguably the most sacred part of our planet. But here’s me longing for the jungles and God’s best creations—giant, invisible, mild, ferocious. Happy World Wildlife Day to us from them all…”

The clip captured the actress vacationing surrounded by the beauty of wildlife. In the video, Nimrat can be seen spending time with various animals in their natural habitat, reflecting her deep connection with the wild.

Actress Dia Mirza Rekhi also shared a video emphasizing the importance of protecting the planet’s wildlife and ecosystems. For the caption, she wrote, “On World Wildlife Day, let’s reflect on our interconnectedness. We share this planet, and well-being of animals is intrinsically linked to ours. From the smallest insect to the largest mammal, every creature plays a vital role in our ecosystem. It’s our responsibility to protect their habitats, respect their lives, and foster a harmonious coexistence. Let’s pledge to be conscious stewards, ensuring a thriving future for all. Happy #WorldWildlifeDay.”

World Wildlife Day, observed annually on March 3, is a global event dedicated to raising awareness about wildlife conservation and the protection of their natural habitats.

Meanwhile, talking about Nimrat Kaur’s work front, she was last seen in the action-packed drama “Sky Force," which premiered on January 24. Directed by Abhishek Anil Kapur and Sandeep Kewlani, the film focuses on India's first airstrike during the 1965 Indo-Pakistani war, specifically the attack on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan.

The movie also stars Akshay Kumar, Veer Pahariya, and Sara Ali Khan.

