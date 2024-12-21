Nimrat Kaur celebrates World Saree Day with a powerful message

Mumbai, Dec 21 (IANS) On the occasion of World Saree Day today, actress Nimrat Kaur took to social media to share a thoughtful message.

On Saturday, the ‘Dasvi’ actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram, showcasing herself in an elegant black saree. She also shared videos of herself striking different poses for the camera. Alongside the pictures, Kaur wrote, “Every saree tells a story. Can you read mine? #worldsareeday.”

Reacting to her post, one fan commented, “Beauty,” while another said, “What a lovely portrait!”

For the unversed, World Saree Day, celebrated every year on December 21, is a global tribute to the timeless beauty, cultural importance, and enduring legacy of the saree. This day brings people together from across the world to honor the saree, a garment that has symbolized grace and tradition for centuries.

Meanwhile, Nimrat, an avid social media user, had earlier shared a video of herself with the caption, “2025 ka resolution - Kaam kartey rehne ka, mazaa lene ka, aagey chalte rehne ka.”

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been making headlines due to rumours about her alleged linkup with “Dasvi” co-star Abhishek Bachchan. These rumors began circulating after an unverified claim on Reddit suggested they were in a relationship. However, a source close to the Bachchan family quickly dismissed the rumours, calling them “mischievous, malicious, and utter nonsense.”

On the professional front, the ‘Airlift’ actress was last seen in the film “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video”, where she portrayed the character Bela Barot. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the mystery thriller also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

Kaur has reportedly been cast in a key role in the upcoming film “Sky Force,” starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya. She will play a pivotal character in the movie, which is set to release next year.

