Nimrat Kaur bookmarks chapters from 2024 as she gears up to welcome New Year

Mumbai, Dec 28 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur recently reflected on the chapters of 2024 as she prepares to welcome the New Year.

On Saturday, the ‘Airlift’ actress shared her photos with the caption, “Bookmarking some chapters from the year gone by. A mix of firsts, memories for a lifetime, and raw adventures. But at their core, all carrying shades of love, wonderment, and pure gratitude. Thank you, 2024, for all things quiet, crazy, still, and hazy…”

In the first video, Nimrat is seen sitting on a plane as she records the clip. In another, she is seen inaugurating a memorial in honour of her father on his 72nd birth anniversary. She is also seen ice skating in a separate video.

Nimrat had earlier shared glimpses from her Christmas celebrations, writing in the caption, “Annual Christmas tradition, walking through Ranwar Village with love and lights all around… Merry Christmas, all.” In the images, the Lunchbox actress is seen walking through the lanes of Ranwar Village. The streets were beautifully decorated and illuminated as part of the Christmas celebrations. The actress also took the time to interact with the locals in the village.

Recently, rumours about Abhishek and Aishwarya's potential divorce have been making headlines. There have also been speculations about Abhishek's alleged involvement with Nimrat during the filming of their movie ‘Dasvi.’ The rumours of their separation first surfaced last year when reports claimed Aishwarya had moved out of the Bachchan family's house and was living separately.

On the work front, Kaur was last seen in the film “Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video,” where she portrayed the character Bela Barot. Directed by Mikhil Musale, the mystery thriller also stars Radhika Madan, Bhagyashree, and Subodh Bhave.

Reportedly, she has been cast in a key role in the upcoming film “Sky Force,” starring Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Veer Pahariya.

