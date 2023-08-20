Nikita Dutta's mantra is 'life is always better watching sunsets on a beach'

New Delhi, Aug 20 (IANS) Known for her roles in ‘Lust Stories’, ‘Kabir Singh’, ‘The Big Bull’ and ‘Gold’ among others, actress Nikita Dutta has set the Instagram on fire with her stunning beach pictures.

Taking to photo-sharing app, Nikita shared a string of throwback photos from her Maldives vacation. In the pictures, she can be seen in black sleeveless bodycon swimsuit, and her hair let open.

In one photo, she is posing while sitting inside a pool. Another picture features her posing on the beach, with a picturesque view of the sea as the backdrop. One photo shows her happily playing with water.

She captioned the post, “Life is always better watching sunsets on a beach, while also sitting in a pool #Throwback #Maldives #IndianOcean”.

Fans went into a frenzy after seeing the smoking hot pictures of Nikita. They wrote: “hotness explosion”, “lovely pictures”, “amazing”, “gorgeous”, “fire h tu”, “hot black pepper”, and “kaatil”.

On the film front, she was last seen as Tania, in musical supernatural comedy drama ‘Rocket Gang’. The flick starred Aditya Seal as Amarbir, and Jason Tham. The film also featured Ranbir Kapoor as an Angel in a special appearance in the song "Har Bachcha Hai Rocket”.

Nikita was also seen in web series ‘Khakee: The Bihar Chapter’ created by Neeraj Pandey. It starred Karan Tacker (as IPS Amit Lodha) in the lead. She played the character of Tanu Lodha, wife of Amit in the crime thriller series.

She will be next making Marathi debut with ‘Gharat Ganpati’. Nikita also has ‘Dangey’ in her kitty.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.