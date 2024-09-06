Nicole Kidman says she has a ‘normal life’

Los Angeles, Sep 6 (IANS) Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, who is married to musician Keith Urban, shared that she has a "normal" lifestyle.

Kidman told 'Extra': "I have a very normal life. I’m right now going, ‘Yes, I'll be at the parent-teacher (conference) tomorrow night.'"

The 57-year-old stars alongside Liev Schreiber in “The Perfect Couple” and she relished the experience of working with the 56-year-old actor.

She said: "I love working with him because he’s one of the greats."

The Hollywood star always thought that Schreiber was the perfect candidate for the role, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She shared: "I said, ‘You got to give me Liev because I got to have a husband, a scene partner, to play with, who’s going to be really, really rigorous with the script."

The actress, who has Sunday and Faith with Urban as well as Isabella and Connor with former husband Tom Cruise in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, had spoken about how her daughters wreck havoc in her closet.

Asked if her girls raid her closet, Kidman said: “They actually do. They go into my closet and I am like and it looks like a bomb’s hit it . They go crazy in there. . They just take a T-Shirt but they wreak havoc.”

Kidman stars in “Babygirl”, the new erotic thriller film, and the actress recently said that she hopes it proves to be a "liberating story" for women.

The actress confessed that she found making the movie to be a "very freeing" experience.

She said at the Venice Film Festival: "This is one woman’s story and this is, I hope, a very liberating story.

"It’s told by a woman, through her gaze - Halina (Reijn) wrote it and she directed it - and that’s to me what made it so unique because suddenly I was going to be in the hands of a woman with this material. It was very dear to our shared instincts and very freeing."

