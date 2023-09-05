Nicki Minaj pays birthday tribute to 'queen' Beyonce

Los Angeles, Sep 5 (IANS) Rapper Nicki Minaj took to her social media to share a sweet birthday shoutout to "queen" Beyonce Knowles with love on her special day.

"Make some noise for the Queen Bey!!!" Nicki wrote on Instagram Stories on Monday.

"Happy Birthday BarBEY @beyonce," she added, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The 'Cuff It' singer's birthday isn't the only thing to celebrate for Nicki.

On the same day, the 'Trinidadian' raptress unveiled more details about her upcoming album 'Pink Friday 2'.

Making use of her Instagram account, she shared the album artwork and the release date for the highly-anticipated set.

In the cover art, the self-proclaimed black Barbie poses in a futuristic-looking bus stop. The bus stop, which is dominated by the color pink, appears to be floating on the sky.

The'Anaconda' hitmaker, meanwhile, looks stunning in a white ensemble as her hair is dyed pink at the tip. She adds a Harajuku touch to her look with a gorgeous headpiece.

Fans were beyond excited for the new album. "Let's go Queen," one wrote underneath her post. "no bc i can't even believe we're here omg i'm gonna cry," another added.

Prior to this, Nicki treated fans to a new single, 'Last Time I Saw You'.

"Please enjoy the song as much as I have enjoyed creating it, and just know that 'Pink Friday 2' is going to be the best album that's been released in years!!! LOVE YOU," Nicki wrote in a message on her website.

The 'Super Freaky' hitmaker went on to pen a sweet message to fans, "I can't thank you enough for your love and continued support. I have not been excited about the release of a song to this extent for maybe… I don't know I can't even tell you, I don't even remember when! I hope that it's therapeutic for you."

The Grammy-nominated rapper continued: "I hope that even after, it makes you reflect and that if you are reflecting on a time, or a person that you wish you could go back in time and have a do over etc… I hope that you are still able to smile at the end of the song by realizing that you now have a chance to treat the people that you love, that are still in your life the way that expresses to them what they mean to you."

