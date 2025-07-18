Nick Jonas talks about how his father's cancer scare impacted the family

Los Angeles, July 18 (IANS) American popstar Nick Jonas, whose father Kevin Jonas Sr was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2017 and has been in remission since 2018, feels that the health scare has actually served to unite his family.

The 32-year-old singer told People: "(The) more emotionally challenging periods really test your endurance.

"But (our dad) was just such a champion and so brave through our whole process. It (was) with such thoughtfulness that I think it helped all of us a lot and provided us with the encouragement we needed when in fact we were just trying to support him.”

He said that everyone has their own experience too in life's challenging moments, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I'm so grateful that we have gotten to the other side of that and become closer as a family and stronger."

Meanwhile, the Jonas Brothers, which also featured Nick’s brothers Kevin and Joe, announced plans for their JONAS20: Living the Dream Tour earlier this year, and Nick recently said that the band's music has "aged very well".

He said: "It's aged very well. It's one of those things where we've looked out and seen the fan base really evolve and change and there's sort of a generational aspect to it now when you think about it.

He shared that the people that were “our age back when we were teens touring and making music are our age now and they've grown up and they're bringing their kids to the shows, but their parents that brought them when they were in their youth still want to come."

In other news, Nick has shared a video on Instagram from a beach getaway with wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

He made a reel on Jonas Brothers new song titled “I Can't Lose”. It started with Nick standing at the beach by himself. It had the text overlay that read: “Without her” along with a sad face emoji.

As soon as the music paced, Priyanka ran to Nick and leaped on him. The two then shared a passionate kiss.

The text overlay then changed to read, "With her!" with heart eyes and happy emoji.

He captioned the post: “I can't lose."

