Nia Sharma ditches diet, gorges on pizza to celebrate Friday

Mumbai, Oct 25 (IANS) Television diva Nia Sharma ditched her diet and gorged on some yummy pizza to celebrate the weekend.

Nia took to Instagram, where she shared a string of pictures of herself looking gorgeous in a plunging neckline outfit. In one image, she is seen enjoying a pizza.

For the caption, she dropped a white pigeon emoticon.

On Thursday, the actress revealed that the first thing she does when she wakes up in the morning is to drink her “black coffee”.

Nia took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, where she shared a video. In the clip, the actress, who seemed to have just woken up, is seen talking about her morning ritual.

She is heard saying: “You know the first thing I do in the morning… I drink my black coffee. What did you think?”

The actress seems to have returned from Thailand, where she was holidaying with her friends.

Nia kept her fans and followers updated about her holiday as she posted several videos and pictures from her getaway.

On October 21, she shared a series of her breathtaking photos from her recent vacation in Thailand.

Sharing photos and videos from Phi Phi Islands, the 'Naagin' actress wrote, “On and off the boats kind of days..#phiphiisland Vacation tha ya mission tha to do it all.. yet to decide.”

Meanwhile, Nia grabbed headlines after it was rumoured that she would be joining Salman Khan’s reality show 'Bigg Boss 18'. However, the actress took to social media to dispel these rumours and apologise to her fans for raising their hopes.

In her post, the actress wrote: “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed – truly overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

Nia gained stardom after she starred in the show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She is widely known for her performance in shows like ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan, ‘Naagin 4’. She was last seen in 'Suhagan Chudail.'

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.