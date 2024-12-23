Nia Sharma crosses 525 Shiva lingams to offers prayers at Pashupatinath temple

Mumbai, Dec 23 (IANS) Actress Nia Sharma recently shared a captivating experience from her trip to Kathmandu, where she visited the renowned Pashupatinath Temple.

On Monday, she took to her Instagram and posted a series of photos and videos, capturing her walk through the intricate pathways of the sacred site. Nia described the remarkable journey of crossing 525 Shiva lingams, each symbolizing a part of the revered Hindu deity, Lord Shiva.

For the caption, she wrote, “Pashupatinath Mandir. Walked through the maze crossing 525 Shiva lingams. #Kathmandu #JayBholenath.”

In the photos, the ‘Naagin’ actress can be seen striking poses with pandits and chanting "Har Har Mahadev." She also interacted with her fans, posing for pictures with them. In some of the videos, she is seen engaging with the locals. Nia also posted solo selfies, capturing the spiritual atmosphere of the temple.

The Pashupatinath Temple, one of Nepal's holiest sites, is renowned for its intricate architecture and divine significance. It attracts thousands of pilgrims and tourists from around the world who come to seek blessings and immerse themselves in the spiritual energy of Lord Shiva.

For Nia, walking through the maze-like temple complex became not just a sightseeing experience but a deeply spiritual journey, allowing her to connect with the sacred surroundings.

Known for her bold fashion choices, the ‘Jamai Raja’ actress had previously posted stylish photos with the caption, “Just reached the following conclusion: High-waist jeans aren’t my thing. This be the last I wasted money on :( RIP 3999/-.”

Nia Sharma was recently seen on the comedy show “Laughter Chefs: Entertainment Unlimited," where she shared the screen with Krushna Abhishek, Sudesh Lehri, Aly Goni, Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Rahul Vaidya, Jannat Zubair, Bharti Singh, and others. She also appeared in the daily soap “Suhagan Chudail.”

In October, Nia took to Instagram to address rumors about her participation in “Bigg Boss 18.”

In an Instagram story, she wrote, “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed — truly been overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realize what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

