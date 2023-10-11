NIA searches multiple locations in Delhi, Rajasthan, Maharashtra in PFI module case

New Delhi, Oct 11 (IANS) In yet another action against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) outfit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out searches at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Maharashtra.

According to NIA sources, the raids were made in the Agency's case number 31/2022, which pertains to the involvement of PFI and its leaders and cadres in violent and unlawful activities, who had assembled for that purpose in Patna's Phulwarisharif area.

However, NIA officials have remained tightlipped on the case.

The case was initially registered as an FIR on July 12, 2022 at the Phulwarisharif police station and re-registered by the NIA on July 22 last year.

