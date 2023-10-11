Lucknow doctor gets extortion letter, asked to pay Rs 5L

Lucknow, Oct 11 (IANS) A doctor in Lucknow has received a threat letter demanding Rs 5 lakhs as extortion money.

Police have lodged a case against unidentified miscreants for sending the letter.

Manish Tandon of Subhash Chandra Bose Complex got the letter when he was at his clinic.

“The sender of the letter demanded the money and threatened to kill me,” he said.

The police have started finding the trail of the letter sent to the victim.

The police said they checked the post office in the area to find the address of the person who sent the letter or the post office from where the miscreant mailed the letter at the victim's clinic address.

SHO, Chowk, K.K. Tiwari, said that an FIR has been lodged and a probe was being conducted.

