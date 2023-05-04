NIA probe shows Jamaat-e-Islami J&K recruited youth for terror acts

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) After conducting raids at 16 locations in connection with the Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) J&K terror funding case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered a number of incriminating documents and digital devices.

The searches were conducted on Thursday at the premises of JeI (J&K) members and supporters at 16 locations, including 11 in Baramulla district in the Valley and five in Kishtwar district in the Jammu region.

"As part of our continuing crackdown on terror funding in Jammu and Kashmir, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday conducted searches at multiple locations in a case related to separatist and secessionist activities of the banned Jamaat-e-Islami (J&K). Several incriminating materials and digital devices were seized during the searches and which are being examined for more clues in the case," the NIA said.

JeI (J&K) has been found carrying out terror funding activities in Jammu and Kashmir, even after being declared an unlawful association under the UAPA on February 28, 2019.

The NIA had filed a charge sheet in the case before a special court in Delhi on May 12, 2022 against four accused persons. It had earlier registered a suo motu case in the matter on February 5, 2021.

The NIA investigation so far has revealed that JeI (J&K) members had been collecting funds domestically and from abroad through donations, as well as for purported charitable purposes, such as promotion of education and health.

But the funds were being used for violent and secessionist activities in J&K. They were also being channelled to proscribed terrorist organisations, such as Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and others through well-organised networks of JeI (J&K) cadres.

As per the probe, JeI was also engaged in motivating the impressionable youth of Kashmir and recruiting them for carrying out violent, disruptive and secessionist activities.

Previous investigation by the NIA had revealed that one of the four arrested accused, identified as Javaid Ahmad Lone, had been soliciting funds and organising meetings in the name of JeI (J&K). He had been delivering anti-India speeches and exhorting people to make donations at these meetings.

Along with Aadil Ahmad Lone, he had also procured arms and ammunition from the other two accused, Manzoor Ahmad Dar and Rameez Ahmad Kondu.

