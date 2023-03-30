NIA files chargesheet against 2 LeT terrorists in Udhampur blast case

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday filed a chargesheet against two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists in connection with the Udhampur IED blast case, an official said.

The chargesheet has been filed against Mohd. Aslam Sheikh a.k.a. Adil and Mohd. Amin Bhat a.k.a. Abu Khubaib under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 307 and 407 of IPC, sections 3, 4 of the Explosives Substances Act and sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 & 39 of the UA (P) Act.

They have been accused of trying to revive terrorist activities in Jammu by carrying out recruitment.

They were allegedly approaching surrendered terrorists and motivating them to carry out terrorist acts.

The NIA took over investigations into the case on November 15, 2022 from Jammu & Kashmir Police.

"Investigations revealed that Adil was in touch with Pinna, another LeT terrorist, who was now operating from Pakistan. Pinna recruited Adil to carry out the two IED blasts on buses parked in the public areas of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, which had inflicted injuries to two persons," the NIA said in its chargesheet.

Pinna was a resident of Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 1997, he joined the terrorist ranks of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and was involved in the execution of various terrorist acts in Jammu and Kashmir.

He escaped to Pakistan in 2009 and is currently an active LeT handler who is playing a vital role to revive and accelerate terrorist activities in the Jammu region.

"Adil collected the explosives consignment delivered Pinna's associates from across the border in Kathua sector. Pinna used drones and dead drop method for this delivery. Pinna trained Adil in cyberspace on how to prime the IEDs. On 28th September, Adil planted 2 IEDs in two different buses, which were plying between Basnatgarh and Udhampur. One blast took place around midnight on 28th and the other in the early hours of September 29," the NIA has alleged in the chargesheet.

After his arrest, Adil made disclosures about hoarding explosives for 'future attacks'.

Later, more explosives were recovered from Adil's residence. These were part of the consignment that was delivered from Pakistan.

