NIA confiscates properties of SFJ chief Pannu in Amritsar, Chandigarh

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) In a massive action against the banned terror organisation Sikh For Justice (SFJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has confiscated two properties of Pannu.

"We have confiscated two properties of Pannu in Punjab's Amritsar and Chandigarh," an NIA official told IANS.

The official said that the agency has confiscated properties of Pannu which include 46 Kanal of agricultural property in the ancestral village Khankot, located on the outskirts of Amritsar district.

The official also said that it has also confiscated his residential property in Sector 15 area of Chandigarh. The agency sleuths also put the hoarding outside the property of Pannu informing him about the anti-terror probe agency's action.

After confiscation, Pannu lost rights to the property and the property now belongs to the government. In 2020, his properties were attached, which meant he could not sell the property.

SFJ, a fringe organisation, was declared unlawful under Section 3(1) of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The action against Pannu has been taken in connection with the NIA's case filed on April 5, 2020 under sections 120-B, 124-A, 153-A 153-B and 17, 18 and 19 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The case relates to funding of terrorist activities in Punjab from abroad, creating disharmony among communities and radicalising youth for terrorist activities.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.