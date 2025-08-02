NFDC launches free residential VFX, animation training for Northeast youth

Mumbai, Aug 2 (IANS) The National Film Development Corporation of India (NFDC), under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, on Saturday announced a free, fully residential training programme in 3D Animation and Visual Effects (VFX) for young people from the North Eastern states.

The eight-month course is open to residents of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura, with the aim of helping them build careers in India’s growing digital media industry.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old as of June 2025 and should have completed 10+2, or passed Class 10 with at least three years of relevant industry experience.

A nominal non-refundable registration fee of Rs 1,180 will be charged. Interested candidates can register on the NFDC website or directly at skill.nfdcindia.com/Specialproject.

The last date to apply is August 15. A total of 100 candidates will be chosen through a screening process.

Training will take place in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, in collaboration with Aptech Limited.

“The programme will include six months of classroom learning in 3D Animation and VFX, followed by two months of on-the-job industry training,” NFDC said.

“Participants will work on real-world projects and gain exposure to professional workflows used in film studios and content creation companies,” it added.

Selected candidates will receive a high-performance laptop for the duration of the course, along with free accommodation, meals, and access to training resources.

The initiative is designed to remove financial barriers and ensure that talented youth from the North East have access to quality skill development opportunities.

On completion, participants will be awarded a joint certificate from NFDC and the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET).

This is the third edition of NFDC’s residential programme for the region, aimed at nurturing skilled digital artists and opening pathways for employment, entrepreneurship, and long-term economic empowerment.

NFDC, known for producing and promoting Indian cinema, has also become a leading agency for skill development in the media and entertainment sector.

Through structured training in animation, VFX, filmmaking, gaming, and digital content creation, it continues to equip India’s creative workforce for the demands of the global market.

