Next hearing in Kanhaiyalal murder case to be held on August 1

Jaipur, July 26 (IANS): Next hearing in the Kanhaiyalal murder case will be held on August 1, officials said.



They said that the hearing on charges being framed against the accused were to be held on Wednesday however the hearing was postponed due to the judge being on leave.

Officials said the next hearing will take place on August 1 next month.

A debate on charges framed was to be held on Wednesday in NIA special court where the accused were supposed to be presented via video conference.

After the recent Kuldeep Jaghina murder case who was shot dead while being taken from court to jail, the administration has taken steps to produce the jailed accused through video conference.

The nine accused in the Kanhaiyalal murder case were to be produced in the court through video conference from Ajmer High Security Jail on Wednesday in which both the parties were to present their respective arguments on the charges imposed by the NIA.

On June 28, 2022, Kanhaiyalal was murdered by Mohammad Riaz Attari and Gaus Mohammad by slitting his throat.

NIA presented the challan on 22 December 2022 and named Salman and Abu Ibrahim, residents of Karachi, Pakistan as absconders and filed a case against 11 accused under different sections.

--IANS

arc/dan

