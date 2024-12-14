New Zealand hand Bella James maiden call-up for Australia ODIs, Tahuhu ruled out

Women's 13-strong squad to face Australia in a three-match ODI series in Wellington next week. James, who has represented the domestic giants Otago Sparks 137 times since 2014, got her maiden call-up as a reward for her strong domestic form.

The right-handed opener currently sits second on the Hallyburton Johnstone (HBJ) Shield run-scoring charts with 293 runs after five games, including a match-winning century against last year's runners the Wellington Blaze late last month. The 25-year-old’s call-up follows the news last month that New Zealand Women's opening batter Georgia Plimmer had sustained a bone stress reaction in her left hip, ruling her out of cricket until next year.

The hosts will also be without their top ODI wicket-taker Lea Tahuhu, after the fast bowler sustained a grade two hamstring tear during Round 2 of the HBJ Shield. Tahuhu is expected to be fit by early January and will make her return in the Dream11 Super Smash competition, the New Zealand Cricket informed in a release on Saturday.

Pace bowler Rosemary Mair returns to the squad for her first ODI series since 2022, following her withdrawal from the squad that faced England last summer due to a back injury. Mair, the second-highest wicket-taker for New Zealand at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, did not feature in the recent ODI series in India as further injury management was required before returning to 50-over cricket.

This series will mark the first time since 2020 that the two sides are competing for the Rose Bowl trophy, which currently sits in the hands of the visitors.

New Zealand Woman selector Sarah Tsukigawa said James’ domestic form and dynamic batting abilities earned her place in the squad.

“We’re really excited to give Bella her first call-up to international cricket,” said Tsukigawa. “She’s been working hard at the domestic level for many years, and her current form in HBJ shows why she deserves this opportunity. Bella’s ability to hit 360 degrees around the ground with power is a valuable quality,” she said.

Tsukigawa said introducing new players to the team can help build positive competition. “It’s exciting to be introducing another batter into the WHITE FERNS mix. We see that if there can be more competition for roles, that will continue to raise the quality of the group.

“We’re gutted to not have Georgia or Lea for this series but injuries do create opportunities to explore how other players could fit in,” she added.

Recently re-appointed head coach Ben Sawyer will be supported by regular assistant coaches Dean Brownlie and Craig McMillan. The squad will assemble in Wellington tomorrow ahead of the first ODI on Thursday.

New Zealand Women ODI Squad:

Sophie Devine (C), Suzie Bates, Eden Carson, Lauren Down, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Bella James, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Melie Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold.

