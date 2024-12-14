Waqf scam: Karnataka BJP President Vijayendra rejects Siddaramaiah’s bribe allegations

Bengaluru, Dec 14 (IANS) Karnataka BJP President B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday dismissed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's bribery allegations against him in connection with the Waqf scam as "baseless".

Earlier in the day, CM Siddaramaiah in his press statement demanded the CBI probe against Vijayendra for trying to hush up the Waqf scam report by allegedly offering Rs 150 crore to former Minority Commission Chairman and BJP leader Anwar Mannippady.

Responding to the allegations, Vijayendra questioned, "You (CM Siddaramaiah), who is terrified of CBI and ED investigations, have questioned the Governor's approval for prosecution and tried in vain to protect yourself legally by hiring senior lawyers from New Delhi. After facing humiliation due to the High Court's verdict, what moral standing do you have to demand a CBI investigation against others?"

"Allegations of corruption, such as the Maharshi Valmiki Development Corporation scam and the MUDA scam, have tightly wrapped around you and your government. In an attempt to escape these scams, you are misusing the power of the Chief Minister’s office to ensure a clean chit through Lokayukta investigations handled by your subordinate officials," he charged.

Even now, to prevent the High Court from ordering a CBI investigation, you are recklessly using taxpayers' money to hire constitutional experts from Delhi to argue your case. No chemical can erase the stains of corruption on you, and as a result of this frustration, you are grasping at baseless issues, believing them to be a 'Brahmastra' (ultimate weapon), Vijayendra slammed.

"With these efforts, you can only attempt a smear campaign against me, but you will achieve nothing more. Evidence against you continues to emerge daily, tarnishing your image. Your obstinate behaviour has already etched your name in history as the only Chief Minister who dishonoured the dignity of the Karnataka CM's office," Vijayendra attacked.

The Anwar Manipaddy report on the Waqf scam concerns Congress leaders who encroached on Waqf properties, not BJP leaders. "Do you lack even the basic understanding to realise that no one would offer Rs 150 crore bribe for allegations against Congress?" Vijayendra questioned.

"The baseless accusations you and your cabinet minister Priyank Kharge are celebrating reflect your childishness rather than political acumen," he maintained.

If you have courage, allow the CBI investigation into the MUDA scam petition pending in the High Court without any objections. Let’s see what happens, Vijayendra challenged.

“In light of your government's attempts to seize farmers' lands and Hindu religious sites under the guise of Waqf properties, the brutal police lathi-charge on Panchamasali reservation protestors, the series of deaths among newborns, and the escalating MUDA scam, it is clear that you are using these trivial, fabricated issues as a distraction,” he claimed.

This reflects the decay of your political wisdom and an attempt to divert the attention of the people of the state, Vijayendra stated.

